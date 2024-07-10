Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $40.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIN. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.86.

Shares of DIN opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $484.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.74. Dine Brands Global has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $60.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.49%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth $1,382,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 172,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,546 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,761,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

