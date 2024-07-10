Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.69.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $34.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Werner Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $47.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $769.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.30 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.75%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WERN. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,268,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,110,000 after purchasing an additional 812,563 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,021,000 after acquiring an additional 565,193 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,973,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $168,369,000 after acquiring an additional 282,210 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,302,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,855,000. Institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

