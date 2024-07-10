Evercore ISI Lowers DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $27.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XRAY. StockNews.com downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.33.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $23.94 and a 1 year high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The business had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.45 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is -145.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 3,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,977.15. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,553.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

(Get Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.