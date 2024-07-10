Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $220.00 at KeyCorp

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $190.50.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $177.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $286.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 260.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $161.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.69. Advanced Micro Devices has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 359.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 292,228 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,047,000 after buying an additional 228,614 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,349,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 26.5% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,101 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 39,100.0% during the third quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,960 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 126.9% during the third quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 11,501 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

