Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT at $42.67

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTCH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Match Group from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Match Group Stock Up 2.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Match Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 12,946 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2,294.1% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 53,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 50,951 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Match Group by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 15,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $30.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.49. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $49.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a net margin of 19.03% and a negative return on equity of 433.59%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

