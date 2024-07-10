Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Devon Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.41.

Devon Energy Trading Down 1.0 %

DVN opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after purchasing an additional 55,459 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

