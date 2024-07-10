CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target Cut to $235.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $226.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut CME Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $226.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $217.64.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $194.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. CME Group has a twelve month low of $180.11 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.81. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.52.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.06. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. CME Group’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Insider Transactions at CME Group

In other news, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $14,226,934.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.44, for a total transaction of $130,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,771.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.91, for a total transaction of $8,436,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,226,934.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,290 shares of company stock worth $11,393,700. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $605,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 51,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,027,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in CME Group by 197.2% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in CME Group in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

