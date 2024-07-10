Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Landmark Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.70 and a 52-week high of $21.78. The company has a market cap of $106.67 million, a P/E ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $21.15 million during the quarter.

Landmark Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.56%.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Angela S. Hurt acquired 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $81,466.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,994.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 4,882 shares of company stock valued at $93,804 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landmark Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 120,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.