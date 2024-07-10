TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TAT Technologies stock opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. TAT Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.41 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Get TAT Technologies alerts:

TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.09 million for the quarter. TAT Technologies had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Institutional Trading of TAT Technologies

About TAT Technologies

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TAT Technologies stock. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in TAT Technologies Ltd. ( NASDAQ:TATT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 410,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 4.60% of TAT Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 15.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TAT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.