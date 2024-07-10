SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2024

StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACFree Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SBA Communications

SBA Communications Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.82. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBACGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.