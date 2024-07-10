SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

SBAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their target price on SBA Communications from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $249.08.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $195.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $210.82. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 76.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

