Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Avangrid Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AGR opened at $35.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.55. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $27.46 and a 12 month high of $39.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Avangrid Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avangrid

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth $75,620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the fourth quarter worth about $30,303,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Avangrid by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,917,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,140,000 after acquiring an additional 326,084 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 3,122.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 166,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 161,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Avangrid by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 373,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after purchasing an additional 147,108 shares during the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

