UBS Group Raises Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $268.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from $257.00 to $268.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $289.21.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD opened at $254.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The stock has a market cap of $56.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.78.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 11,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 95.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.0% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% during the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

