UBS Group Raises Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target to $282.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $270.00 to $282.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ECL. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Ecolab from $232.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $243.44.

NYSE:ECL opened at $242.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $156.72 and a 12 month high of $245.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $236.07 and its 200-day moving average is $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.37 per share, with a total value of $147,790.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.37 per share, for a total transaction of $147,790.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,528.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.52, for a total transaction of $1,023,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ecolab by 2,805.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 37,167 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $749,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Ecolab by 526.2% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 56,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,298,000 after purchasing an additional 47,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in Ecolab by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 87,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

