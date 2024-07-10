Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Malibu Boats from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.71.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBUU

Malibu Boats Price Performance

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $30.52 on Tuesday. Malibu Boats has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $623.83 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.36.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $203.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.83 million. Malibu Boats had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a positive return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark W. Lanigan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.43 per share, for a total transaction of $668,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,692.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Malibu Boats during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.