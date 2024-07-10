Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LECO. KeyCorp cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a report on Monday, April 29th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lincoln Electric from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $252.00 to $236.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $225.29.

LECO opened at $186.13 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12-month low of $164.00 and a 12-month high of $261.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.93. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $981.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 181,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,381,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $925,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 2,984.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 439,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,479,000 after purchasing an additional 424,831 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $13,377,000. 79.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

