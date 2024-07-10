ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ADTN. Northland Capmk upgraded ADTRAN from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ADTRAN currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $7.67.

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $10.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $226.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 33.4% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,631,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,364,000 after buying an additional 1,159,809 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.5% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,241,000 after buying an additional 817,762 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,270,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 133,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 25.1% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,184,939 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 237,739 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $8,363,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

