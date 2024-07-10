O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.89.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. O-I Glass has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in O-I Glass during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

