Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.
Fortis Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of FTS stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.
Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis
Fortis Company Profile
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
