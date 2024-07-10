Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Fortis Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FTS stock opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.66. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84.

Get Fortis alerts:

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 7.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

Fortis Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,707,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,847,000 after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fortis by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 68,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,421,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,804,000 after purchasing an additional 353,112 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 10,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortis by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.