Brokerages Set SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Target Price at $45.33

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered SilverBow Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

In related news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C sold 2,100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $77,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,181,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,710,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $749,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $37.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34. SilverBow Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.25. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $256.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

