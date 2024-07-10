Traders Buy High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.

Evolv Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EVLV opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.24. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital cut Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,702,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evolv Technologies

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

