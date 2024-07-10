Traders Buy High Volume of Evolv Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:EVLV)

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 5,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,690% compared to the average daily volume of 308 call options.
Evolv Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of EVLV opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $394.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.24. Evolv Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $8.30.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.57% and a negative net margin of 106.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolv Technologies will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVLV. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Evolv Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,530,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,738,000 after acquiring an additional 81,689 shares in the last quarter. Key Colony Management LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Colony Management LLC now owns 2,781,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 1,702,928 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Evolv Technologies
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
See Also
