Brokerages Set Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT at $286.50

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $286.50.

BIIB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Biogen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of BIIB opened at $229.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $225.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Biogen has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $282.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of -0.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

