Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) PT at GBX 1,183

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,183 ($15.15).

Several research firms recently commented on SGE. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 615 ($7.88) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.65) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($17.93) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

In related news, insider Annette Court bought 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,065 ($13.64) per share, for a total transaction of £10,117.50 ($12,959.52). Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGE stock opened at GBX 1,054.50 ($13.51) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,093.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,158.63. The company has a market capitalization of £10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4,055.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.59. The Sage Group has a twelve month low of GBX 899.60 ($11.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,285 ($16.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a GBX 6.95 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. The Sage Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7,692.31%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

