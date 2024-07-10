Brokerages Set Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) PT at $370.32

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $370.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Stryker alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SYK

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 96,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,820,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 5,030 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SYK opened at $335.48 on Friday. Stryker has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41. The company has a market cap of $127.80 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.27 and a 200 day moving average of $335.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.