ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Receives $84.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $84.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 16,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in ONEOK by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 160,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,277,000 after buying an additional 38,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 208,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after buying an additional 21,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $82.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $83.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

