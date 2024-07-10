Analysts Set Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Target Price at $17.40

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of HR stock opened at $16.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.38. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $20.25. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

