Analysts Set Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Price Target at $91.70

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $91.70.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Medtronic Trading Up 0.1 %

MDT opened at $76.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medtronic will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $1,601,096.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 293.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 316,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 236,064 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth $28,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

