Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives $21.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.70.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNK shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of CNK stock opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.36. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $22.19.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.91 million. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cinemark will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 67,851 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,556,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,819,000 after purchasing an additional 101,272 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC raised its holdings in Cinemark by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,045,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cinemark by 14.1% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,286,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

