Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $109.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Tenet Healthcare to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $121.18.

Shares of THC opened at $130.97 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.79 and its 200 day moving average is $105.62. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $51.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.77. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher S. Lynch sold 10,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.83, for a total transaction of $1,453,527.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.24, for a total transaction of $185,136.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,858.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,909. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,110,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,613,000 after purchasing an additional 172,913 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 453,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,266,000 after acquiring an additional 240,611 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $14,706,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

