TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of TransUnion from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.73.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of TRU opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.81.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.62 million. As a group, analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -29.37%.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $74,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,239,525.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $511,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,586.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,896 shares of company stock worth $1,237,376 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in TransUnion by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TransUnion by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in TransUnion by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

