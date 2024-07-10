Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns Underweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $162.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on UHS. UBS Group upgraded Universal Health Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $226.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Universal Health Services from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $181.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $208.00 to $203.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.57.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $180.91 on Tuesday. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $119.90 and a one year high of $194.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.36 and its 200 day moving average is $171.06. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.



Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

