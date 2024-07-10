UWM (NYSE:UWMC) PT Raised to $6.00

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Barclays from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on UWMC. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of UWM in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.94.

Shares of UWMC opened at $6.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.63 million, a PE ratio of 229.00 and a beta of 1.64. UWM has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,333.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in UWM by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in UWM by 124.3% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 54,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in UWM during the first quarter worth about $445,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

