Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $75.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $70.23.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $12,387,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $77,957,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 86,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,128,000 after buying an additional 20,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

