Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Roth Mkm

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VSTO. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:VSTO opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. Vista Outdoor has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $38.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.43 million. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 9,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

