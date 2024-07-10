Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Receives “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $135.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and set a $124.00 target price (down from $146.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.57%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 83.1% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 26,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 11,902 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 108,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,462,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 9,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 19.4% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

