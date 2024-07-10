BCE (TSE:BCE) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on BCE from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$54.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.38.

BCE opened at C$43.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.91, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$45.60 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.31. BCE has a one year low of C$42.58 and a one year high of C$59.50. The stock has a market cap of C$39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.72. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.09 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE will post 3.0157895 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 207.81%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

