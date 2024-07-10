Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Experian Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Experian stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Experian has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.

Experian Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

