Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Experian Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Experian stock opened at $46.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Experian has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.26.
Experian Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Experian Company Profile
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- 3 Insider-Buy Stocks to Add to Your Watchlist Now
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Commvault Stock: AI Cybersecurity Giant Ready to Double Again
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Intuit Stock Ready to Soar: RBC Sees Big Upside with GenAI
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.