Barclays Trims Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Target Price to $142.00

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $147.00 to $142.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.41.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $110.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.31. Exxon Mobil has a 52 week low of $95.77 and a 52 week high of $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $437.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

