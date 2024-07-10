Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at Lake Street Capital

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Get Myomo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MYO

Myomo Price Performance

MYO stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.17 million, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 1.56. Myomo has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $5.58.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.75 million for the quarter. Myomo had a negative return on equity of 94.02% and a negative net margin of 47.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Myomo will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Myomo

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,746.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myomo

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Myomo by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Myomo in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Myomo by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Myomo

(Get Free Report)

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Myomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.