Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flanigan's Enterprises in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL opened at $26.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.67 million, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.56. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $34.59.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Flanigan’s Enterprises

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.46%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About Flanigan’s Enterprises

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

