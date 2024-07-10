DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) PT Lowered to C$18.50

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DHT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares dropped their price target on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$23.50 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DRI Healthcare Trust has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.14.

DRI Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

DRI Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

DRI Healthcare Trust stock opened at C$11.78 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.93. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.21 and a 52-week high of C$17.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

DRI Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

