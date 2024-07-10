Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$59.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Free Report) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$71.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCI.B. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$82.00 to C$74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$67.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$80.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$71.79.

RCI.B stock opened at C$49.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$52.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$56.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.09. Rogers Communications has a fifty-two week low of C$48.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

