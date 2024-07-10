DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN) Given New C$17.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

DRI Healthcare Trust (TSE:DHT.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$23.50 to C$17.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DHT.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of DRI Healthcare Trust from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.14.

Shares of TSE:DHT.UN opened at C$11.78 on Tuesday. DRI Healthcare Trust has a 12-month low of C$10.21 and a 12-month high of C$17.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a positive change from DRI Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. DRI Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

About DRI Healthcare Trust

DRI Healthcare Trust focuses on managing and growing a portfolio of pharmaceutical royalties. It owns a portfolio of 18 royalties derived from the sale of 14 various pharmaceutical products that focuses on eight therapeutic areas. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

