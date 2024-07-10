Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE: RGA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/2/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $208.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $228.00 to $235.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $240.00 to $247.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/26/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $241.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $212.00 to $228.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/14/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock.

5/30/2024 – Reinsurance Group of America had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $223.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $207.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

In related news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total value of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 16.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 559 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

