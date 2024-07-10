Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) PT at $27.36

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.36.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FQVLF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $6.92 and a 12 month high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.57.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 20.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.26%. Analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

