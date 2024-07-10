Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) PT Raised to $35.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RRC. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Range Resources from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Range Resources from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Range Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.15.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on RRC

Range Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE RRC opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.87. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $718.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.72 million. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,460 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $56,472.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,986.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,107 shares of company stock worth $7,379,095 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Range Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 17.9% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 0.8% in the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 54,223 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 154,245 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Range Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,187 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.