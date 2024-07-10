LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target Lowered to $101.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.77.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $93.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $88.46 and a 1-year high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LyondellBasell Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,223,459 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,968,726,000 after acquiring an additional 290,401 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,683,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,424,000 after purchasing an additional 33,212 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,571,985 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,624,000 after purchasing an additional 935,430 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 28.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,675,701 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $273,671,000 after purchasing an additional 600,554 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,390,223 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $132,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

