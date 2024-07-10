Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $66.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $67.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Nutrien from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $66.26.

Nutrien stock opened at $48.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $69.12.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 126.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTR. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 904.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

