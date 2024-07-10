Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Given New $50.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.40.

Shares of MC opened at $58.15 on Tuesday. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $59.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -306.05 and a beta of 1.35.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. Moelis & Company had a negative net margin of 1.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $217.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,263.16%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Navid Mahmoodzadegan sold 44,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $2,470,301.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $2,159,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,965.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 147.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 510.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 836 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Moelis & Company by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters, as well as strategic, capital structure, and private funds advisory.

