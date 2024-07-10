PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Price Target Raised to $93.00 at UBS Group

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.75.

Shares of PJT stock opened at $111.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.59 and a 200-day moving average of $100.06. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $70.23 and a 12-month high of $112.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.62.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

