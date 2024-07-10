Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $64.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Methanex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Methanex from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $56.63.

Get Methanex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Methanex

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36. Methanex has a 1 year low of $38.31 and a 1 year high of $56.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.39.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Free Report) (TSE:MX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.35. Methanex had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Methanex will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Methanex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 31.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methanex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Methanex by 346.5% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 902 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Methanex during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Methanex by 40.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 73.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methanex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.